Fair Haven, VT- Two students at Fair Haven Grade School are facing criminal charges after allegedly bringing a stolen gun to school.

The Fari Haven Police Dept. arrested two boys, aged 13 and 14, on Thursday and charged both with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a child. The 13-year-old is also facing a petit larceny charge.

Chief William Humphries says the gun was first reported stolen from a house on Main St. in Fair Haven on Sunday. Then on Tuesday, a report was made about the two teens having the gun behind the grade school on Cottage St.

According to a post made by Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell on the Fair Haven Union Middle and High School’s Facebook the incident happened after school on Friday, Sept. 29.

Police say both teens admitted to being involved in the incident, no threats were made to the school or other students, and the gun was not brought inside the school building.

In a post made on Facebook, Superintendent Olsen-Farrel wrote, “Please rest assured that we are doing everything in our power to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for our students. We are also cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”

Olsen-Farrell went on to ask parents to have a conversation with their children about the consequences involved with having or bringing any kind of weapon to school.

In response to the Facebook post, several parents called for more transparency from the school district regarding the details of the incident and expressed concern over guns being brought to school seeming to become more common.

Both teens have been released on a citation to appear in Rutland Family Court, but because of their age the date of that hearing, and their names, won’t be made public.