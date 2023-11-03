Police are investigating fake bomb threats made to two Walgreens in Vermont on Fri., one being in Lyndonville, and the other in Winooski.

Police in Lyndonville say a threat was made to the pharmacy on Broad St. around 12:45 Fri. afternoon.

A call came into the store claiming there was a 12-inch pipe bomb somewhere in the building. Employees and customers were evacuated. Police determined the threat to be a hoax, and the staff returned to business as usual.

A spokesperson for Vermont State Police confirmed the fake threats and said they knew of one other threat made to a Walmart, the one on Main St. in Winooski.

Police in Winooski say the Walgreens there received a similar threat claiming there was a 12-inch pipe bomb in the store, and the call was made roughly ten minutes after the threat in Lyndonville at 12:54. Everybody was evacuated, and once police gave the all-clear employees were allowed back into the store.

A spokesperson for the Winooski Police Dept. would not say whether the caller was a man or woman, and would not say whether the call was made through an ‘802’ number.