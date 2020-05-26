Fallen heroes honored with ceremony in Battery Park

This year, Memorial Day is undoubtedly different with parades and celebrations canceled across the country. One thing that hasn’t changed is the ultimate sacrifice paid by those who lost their lives in service to our country.

“It’s not enough to just honor them at home,” said Nick Roop, junior vice commander of VFW 782. “I think it’s incredibly important to show a display for the community as well to show them that we’re out here and we do support those who came before us.”

Members of VFW Post 782 gathered in Burlington’s Battery Park where a wreath and flag were placed in memory of those men and women who stepped up and served in a time of need. Mayor Miro Weinberger said as we fight a different type of challenge in society today, he hopes Burlingtonians will reflect on that mentality.

“As we are each called upon to shoulder small burdens and inconveniences daily, week after week to protect each other, it is more important than ever to remember the spirit of Memorial Day,” Weinberger said.

“As Americans we’ve always come together in a time of need,” said John Tracy, state director for Sen. Patrick Leahy. “It’s a day we come together in time of need through all our conflicts abroad and we’re fortunate to be where we are today because of that.”

While many ‘cheers’ to the unofficial start of summer, be sure to also take a moment to show gratitude for those who gave it all.

“It should be a time not just of celebration but also of remembrance,” Roop said.