Family members of inmates concerned about coronavirus outbreak

Many family members of inmates at facilities in New York State said they are worried about what prisoners are claiming is a lack of precautions to protect inmates from the coronavirus.

Currently, an inmate at the Clinton Correctional Facility has tested positive and Local 22 and 44 was told a staff member at the federal prison in Ray Brook in Essex County has tested positive.

One mother told Local 22 and 44 news that her son wasn’t given much to protect himself against the virus.

“They’re not distributing gloves, there’s 40-50 inmates per dorm and they sleep inches away from each other so they can’t practice social distancing in prison. My son told me the only thing they’ve done so far is distribute bleach, that’s it.”

Leonard Ramirez is a resident of Long Island, NY and said his partner is an inmate at Franklin Correctional Facility in Malone, NY. He explained his partner has type one diabetes and isn’t receiving adequate medical treatment.

“One of the reasons why he was placed in that facility was because it’s supposed to be a medical facility and what’s happening is that less and less of the medical staff is showing up because I guess they are afraid of the coronavirus,” said Ramirez.

In a statement from the New York State Department of Corrections, they said they have a comprehensive pandemic flu protocol that has been modified for covid-19. They also said both staff and incarcerated individuals have received information on preventative measures to stay healthy, including the top recommendation by the CDC and state department of health. According to the DOCCS, they have implemented additional measures of who enters the facilities.

Meanwhile on April 1st officials announced prison staff will now be able to bring in and use their own personal protection equipment during work.

James Miller is the Communications Director for nyscopa. He said this is good news for correction officers and they are working on ordering things like N-95 masks.

“The union is in the process of purchasing one for every member of nyscopa. These are necessary steps that we thought needed to take place to safeguard all the front-line employees,” said Miller.

According to the New York Department of Corrections, as of Thursday, 176 employees have confirmed cases, with 24 positive inmates.

In Vermont, corrections have two cases among staffers *only. * One in Swanton, and the other Newport.