Family of loved ones at Burlington Health & Rehab concerned amid positive case

Of Vermont’s nearly 20 cases, one resident tested positive at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“It’s just really difficult for me to sit back and not be able to do anything,” said a family member of one resident.

Tuesday night, Mayor Miro Weinberger said a second case is connected to the 126-bed nursing home in the Queen City.

“This is exactly the kind of infection of a vulnerable facility that we have been seeking to avoid througt the isolation strategies that have been announced in recent days and through all the social distancing efforts,” Weinberger said.

The elderly population has been a huge concern for health officials during this pandemic and where the U.S. has seen the majority of coronavirus-related deaths.

In Washington, 29 deaths were connected to the same nursing home. Families of loved ones inside say it’s been on their mind.

“The 5th floor is where this all occurred, and my mother is on the 5th floor and she’s 95 so you know I’m worried about her,” the family member said. “If they get infected they’re going to die.”

The nursing home says it taking steps to protect the residents. All employees are dressed in gowns and wearing masks. They’ve also sent home any staff that were in close quarters with the infected patient, and no visitors will be allowed in the facility until further notice.

City officials say we must be even more vigilant in the days going forward to keep the most vulnerable healthy.

“Communicating with them through video chats and phone calls and minimizing visits where we can expose them,” the mayor said.