Burlington, VT- The family of Hisham Awartani, one of three Palestinian American college students injured in a shooting, has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for his recovery after his injuries have left him paralyzed from the chest down.

According to the description the family wrote on the GoFundMe page, one of the bullets that hit Awartani was lodged in his spine, causing irreversible damage. The money raised will help cover the rehabilitation process and adaptive living needs.

Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, all 20, were out for a walk Saturday night, Nov. 25th, when a man approached them and shot them without saying a word, according to investigators.

A suspect has been arrested, Jason Eaton, 48, and he has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and was ordered held without bail.

According to Awartani’s family, Abdalhamid, and Ali Ahmad are expected to make a full recovery.

In the GoFundMe description, Awartani’s family wrote that they believe he can have a strong impact on the world, despite the difficulties posed by his injuries. They wrote, “We, his family, believe that Hisham will change the world. He’ll change the world through his spirit, his mind and his compassion for those much more vulnerable than himself, especially the thousands of dead in Gaza and many more struggling to survive the devastating humanitarian crisis unfolding there.”

As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised more than $950,000 with a goal of $1,100,000.

The accused shooter’s next court appearance is Dec. 18.