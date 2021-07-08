Family of seven expelled back to Canada after illegal border entry

A vehicle was going fast when it drove over the lawn of the Haskell Free Library, illegally entering the United States.

The Swanton Sector’s Communication Center captured it on surveillance. The car nearly collided with another driver in Derby Line, Vermont. It headed southbound on I-91 for 10 miles before being stopped.

It was an SUV, full of seven people in one family. They were citizens of Canada, France, and Romania. The group was stopped and expelled back to Canada under CDC guidelines, not the immigration authority.

“Entries like that are very dangerous and could have gone very badly if that vehicle had made contact with the other vehicle on the road way. However, it did not, thankfully, and everybody was safe,” said Richard Ross, Agent in Charge of the U.S. Border Patrol station in Newport, Vermont.

No one was injured. Ross says border crossings have been consistent during the pandemic. According to the Department of Homeland Security, there have more than 260 similar expulsions from October to May. June’s numbers will be released next week.