TGIF and happy Bow Tie Friday, friends! We have made it through to the end of the week with some wonderful weather intact. We’re still talking high pressure today and it’s already resulting in a beautiful start to our Friday. We’ll be waking up to patchy, dense fog and temps in the 40s/50s alongside mostly sunny skies.

That sunshine will carry over into the afternoon with a light south breeze and dry weather. Temps will top out in the lower to middle 70s before dropping back into the 40s to low 50s overnight into Saturday morning. Overnight, we’ll also notice clouds increasing from south to north in association with a tropical-like disturbance to our south.

That disturbance to our south will continue to throw some clouds our way throughout Saturday with even a few showers in southern Vermont. Sunday, it’s a near rinse and repeat forecast as Saturday with leftover clouds and a shower chance. Generally speaking for this weekend, the closer you are to the Canadian border, the drier of a weekend you’ll have.