“Farm Walks” gives Vermonters and tourists the opportunity to explore farms

VERMONT- If you are looking for a new place to run or walk, you may be able to go to the nearest farm through a new program called Farm Walks. Farm Walks is a new program sponsored by the state’s Farm to Plate Network Agritourism Task Force.

Farm Walks gives people the opportunity to walk at different farms across the state. Commissioner of Vermont Department of Tourism and marketing Heather Pelham said the program gives people a different way to enjoy their local landscapes. She says program can also help boost local and regional tourism.

“So farms and fields and forests they are really part of that working landscape that we all value so much. It’s the backdrop that really attracts Vermont to visitors and as residents it’s part of what really makes Vermont special. It’s just a great way to get outside and appreciate what farms bring to Vermont,” said Commissioner Pelham.

Tara Pereira is the Executive Director at the Vermont Fresh Network and co-chair of the states agritourism task force. She helped get the program off the ground.

“A bunch of food and farm organizations got together to discuss different ways people could enjoy the outdoors, social distance, but explore something new. This idea, which had been discussed previously before, and we were like let’s do it lets launch this and some of these farms they aren’t open to the public normally. So, it’s great to just go outside, go on a hike, and explore,” said Pereira.

You can venture out by yourself or with family and friends to explore things like hayfields, farming equipment, animals, produce, and more.

Shelburne Farms is one of the many farms participating in the farm walks program.

“It’s an opportunity to be outside, to get fresh air to not be in their homes for a while. It’s been essential for our community here in Chittenden County and beyond. We hear it from people that come out and walk here that it’s just been so helpful for them,” said Manager of Shelburne Farms Welcome Center David Jonah.

To see a full list of farms participating, click here.