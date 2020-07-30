Farmer finds skydiver’s lost prosthetic leg

An unusual find for one Vermont farmer brought two Vermonters together in a way they could have never seen coming.

After seeing a post on Facebook about a man who had lost his prosthetic leg while skydiving, farmer Joe Marszalkowski was on alert.

“It was a pretty rare situation to be able to find it. it’s a pretty large area,” said Marszalkowski.

Marszalkowski found the leg in his soybean field about a mile and a half from Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison. That is where double amputee Chris Marckres went to take a jump.

“My adrenaline was up so much from where the leg was recovered and where the jump was, I must have lost it immediately after leaving the plane. I never knew until almost 2o seconds before we landed,” said Marckres.

Marckres was harnessed to an instructor and landed safely, but after landing the fear of losing his leg for good started to set in. He said he needs his leg for his day to day life and having to get a new one would be an expensive hassle.

So, Marckres decided to post on Facebook asking people to look in the area. The post was shared by nearly 1,500 people and among those to see the post was Joe Marszalkowski.

“I kind of zig zagged across the fields and then when I was giving up heading back that’s when I spotted it,” said Marszalkowski.

After falling from about 9,500 feet the leg appeared to be intact with just a little scratch.

Although Chris may have temporarily lost his leg, he said what he gained from the experience was worth so much more.

“One, I got my leg back but the thing I really gained through all of this was a new friend,” said Marckres.

Chris did offer a cash reward to joe for finding his leg, but joe said he did not want it. Instead the two agreed to go skydiving together using that money.