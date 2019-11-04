Farms suffer major flooding and loss after Halloween storm

ENOSBURG FALLS, VT – Many farms across Vermont suffered widespread damage, mostly from flash floods brought on by the torrential rain.

Among those farms was Boston Post Dairy farm. Farmers at Boston Post Dairy Farm in Enosburg Falls said the water was so deep, they couldn’t even get to their farm from the road. They had to take a rail trail and risk their lives to get to their animals.

“It just happened so fast, and it was like no warning. It was just unreal,” said farmer Sally Hale.

Owners of Boston Post Dairy Farm said they haven’t seen flooding like this since the 1980’s. They haven’t seen anything as bad since 1982.

One of the farmers was caught in the middle of the storm.

“She said water was spitting up from the drain and she had the door open to bring in some light and the wind blew the door up. Water just started pouring in,” said Hale

Boston Post Dairy lost 15 chickens that were all chicks around 5 weeks old. They believe they were lucky.

Maple Wind Farm in Richmond lost 2,000 Broiler Chickens and 100 Turkeys. Farmers throughout the region are devastated when they lose their animals.

Hale says their livestock is the first thing she thinks of when any storm hits.

“As a farmer, you know, your animals come first and you don’t think about your life in the midst of it,” said Hale.