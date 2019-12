A Highgate man is dead after a car crash on Route 78 near McLaughlin Drive.

Police say this happened last night around 8.

The drive, identified as David Roddy, was driving his truck when the rear axle of a tractor trailer hit the driver’s side door causing serve damage.

Police say, Roddy died on scene.

The road conditions were slick due to the snow and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.