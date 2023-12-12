Barton, VT – A fatal car crash reported by the Vermont State Police left one woman dead after she veered off the road into a tree and police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened Tuesday around noon in the town of Barton just south of Spiller Road. Police say the driver, 73-year-old Suzzane Leblanc of Westmore, was driving her Lincoln Aviator east on Willoughby Lake Road before the crash occurred.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene – police say the crash is still under investigation.