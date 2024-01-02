Dummerston, VT – According to police, 77-year-old Donald Pratt has died weeks after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened on December 4 just after 3 p.m. on I-91 in Dummerston.

Police say Pratts car was found in an embankment and endured heavy front end damage. He was taken too and treated at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital (BMH) and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC). DHMC was the hospital he died at following a press release sent to the station Tuesday by police.

The crash happened at mile marker 14.8, and conditions were reported to be fair with dry roads. An investigation into the crash is still underway.