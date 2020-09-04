Police: Man killed in Shelburne Road crash was driving stolen vehicle

Police in South Burlington say a man driving a stolen vehicle was killed early Friday when he crossed over into oncoming traffic on Shelburne Road and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was transported to UVM Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said the vehicle was stolen from a Burlington neighborhood during the overnight hours leading up to the crash. Investigators are working with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the identity of the driver and whether intoxication played a role in the crash.

The northbound lane of Shelburne Road was closed for several hours while police investigated and the roadway was cleared. The road is back open.

