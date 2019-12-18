Fatal crashes in Vermont down considerably from last year

Statistics show deadly crashes in Vermont are down 30% from last year.

While troopers say this is encouraging news, the 44 deaths that took place on Vermont roads so far in 2019 are still concerning. Police say in half of those crashes, people were either not wearing their seat belt, or were impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Vermont State Police said it’ll be on the roads this holiday season, through sobriety checkpoints and other enforcement measures in hopes to reduce crashes statewide.

“The goal is zero fatalities,” said Lt. Tara Thomas of the Vermont State Police. “These are not accidents, these are crashes that result from driver inattentiveness, they’re distracted, they’re impaired. They’re speeding, aggressive driving. These are all avoidable, one life is too many.”

Police say it’s also important to allow enough space between cars while traveling, especially in the winter months ahead.