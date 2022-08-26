Rockingham, VT- A house fire left one person dead, and another injured in the Town of Rockingham, VT.

At 9:44 on Aug. 25, multiple fire and police agencies from the area responded to reports of a house fire on Old River Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene the single-family house was engulfed in flames, and they were told that someone was still trapped inside. Firefighters say that Shellie Sibley, a family member of the deceased, tried to reach the victim, but was unsuccessful and had to flee the house after suffering minor injuries.

Police say that after extinguishing the flames firefighters tried to locate the victim but were unsuccessful. Rockingham Fire Chief Kevin Kingsbury’s contacted the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to determine the origin and cause of the fire as well as help with locating the victim.

Investigators from the Fire and Explosion Unit were able to locate the victim, and they were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The victim’s identity will be released once a positive identification can be made.