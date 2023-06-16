We’re off to the races on this Friday morning with partly cloudy skies, patchy fog, and mild temps. Readings are in the 50s to low 60s alongside a light south-southwest breeze.

Our afternoon will feature thickening clouds, scattered showers, downpours, and isolated thunderstorms. Temps will return to the middle and upper 70s before the clouds open up. Overnight, showers persist and fog redevelops late. Lows will land in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Father’s Day weekend will showcase washout conditions for Saturday and drier weather by Sunday. Saturday, steady rain (heavy at times) could lead to some minor flooding concerns. Highs will achieve the upper 60s. Father’s Day Sunday will start off cloudy and drizzly, but it will end up partly cloudy and nicer by the afternoon.

Rainfall will average an additional 1 to 2 inches or more through Sunday afternoon. That could lead to some minor rises on rivers/creeks/streams so make sure you’re extra vigilant and weather aware this weekend.