Federal agents in Vermont make another marijuana seizure

This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, N.Y. After legislative efforts stalled and a vaping sickness stirred new concerns, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut still want to make recreational pot legal. But the states have different approaches and timeframes, and some proposals have shifted since last year. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

HIGHGATE SPRINGS, Vt. (AP) — Federal agents at the Vermont border with Quebec have made another seizure of marijuana in a commercial vehicle.

On Monday, agents detected what turned out to be 1,331 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment that was labeled food products.

After the truck arrived at the U.S. border post at Highgate Springs, Vermont, a preliminary investigation detected what were described as “anomalies” inside the trailer.

The marijuana was found in vacuum-sealed packages. U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimates the bust had a street value of $2.6 million.

Over the last several months, there have been several large-scale seizures of marijuana during attempted smuggling efforts in New York and Vermont.

Last June, border agents in Buffalo, New York seized 9,500 pounds of marijuana hidden in a truck, the largest marijuana seizure ever on the U.S.-Canadian border. In December, agents found 1,400 pounds of marijuana hidden in kitchen cabinets being brought into the U.S. at Highgate Springs.