A branch of one of Vermont’s most successful alcohol and drug recovery centers has been aiming to open their doors, in a new location.

It was announced Thursday that the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont would receive a one-million dollar grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, to help build a new seven-thousand square foot facility. It will include a large addition to an existing building at 18 North Main Street in Barre. Construction is slated for the end of spring next year.

“Preceding the pandemic, life was becoming more difficult for the people in central Vermont,” Bob Purvis, the center’s executive director said. “That speaks to the importance of having a single place where people on any pathway to recovery can go and find people doing the same thing.”

Purvis, a former addict himself, says Turning Point’s current North Main Street location has helped over 7,000 people in the last year. However, it has been a less than ideal space for its ten staff members and has steered away those that want to get better.

“Our programs have expanded, we have more community partners that we’re working with, and our facility is inadequate,” he said.

He added additional state and federal funding sources have helped them raise over $2 million of their $3 million goal. The fundraising efforts have spanned two years, and the move will give more space to both he and the recovery coaches at the center, to more effectively help those in recovery.

“It’s going to be nice and solid, but simple,” Purvis said. “When someone goes in there, they are going to feel safe.”

It also will include a room for wellness activities and individual recovery coaching rooms, with the goal of helping those in the community defeat a stigma that Purvis once had to overcome.

“They are going to discover that they are better than they thought,” he said.

By way of the American Rescue Plan Act, the USDA has now awarded more than $7 million to hospitals and recovery centers in Vermont and New Hampshire to improve their infrastructure.

Members of the recovery center and the USDA’s Rural Development State Director for Vermont and New Hampshire, Sarah Waring, say the post-pandemic aid is essential for those in recovery, and employees.

“We’re seeing this enduring emergency that is going to go on for a number of years because the business models that our healthcare facilities rely on are not sustainable,” she said.

Purvis also said he anticipates the center will be able to move into their new location about a year after the project begins.