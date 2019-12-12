Feed a Family food drive: Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier

Local 22 & Local 44 News kicked off day two of it’s 7th annual Feed a Family Food Drive in Montpelier on Thursday, December 12th.

Throughout the day people donated food and money and by the end of day at 7 p.m. $3,516 were raised and 738 lbs of food were collected.

If you were not able to make it to Montpelier today there is still time to donate! Tuesday December 17th, the Local 22/44 crew will be holding “Feed a family” at Hannaford’s Supermarket in Rutland. All food and monetary contributions will benefit the Vermont Food Bank.

For more information, click here.