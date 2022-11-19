Ahead of thanksgiving, people are trying to make a difference for families struggling to put food on the table.

Volunteers collected non-perishable food, and cash as part of the annual ‘Feed your Neighbor’ food drive.

The Costco Store in Colchester and the Hannaford store in Plattsburgh served as donation sites.

Officials says food insecurity is increasing. And the high inflation isn’t helping, either.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for a lot of people,” says Dan Dubonnet, the Executive Director of Hawks Communications. “This year may be more so for many more. If you have any means to donate cash or any kind of food items at Costco or Hannaford, please do so. There’s a lot of food shelves that are very bear this time of year.”

Feeding Chittenden will distribute turkeys and fixings throughout November and December. If interested in helping officials recommend to reach out the JCEO in Plattsburgh or Feeding Chittenden in Burlington.