Feeding Chittenden exceeds biggest goal yet for annual Turkey Round-Up

Every year Feeding Chittenden works hard to make sure every family has a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving by collecting turkeys and monetary donations from the community.

In the past year Feeding Chittenden saw a 30% increase in the number of people receiving their services. So, they raised their goal to collect 4,500 turkeys. This year they not only reached their goal, but surpassed it by collecting a total of 5,100 turkeys.

Feeding Chittenden’s Community Engagement Manger Anna McMahon, said it’s thanks to the community efforts that they were able to feed families that otherwise may not have turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.

“Especially during the holidays we really want to make sure that people aren’t having to stress about that so if we can alleviate that its great that’s why we really depend on community support whether it be turkeys, thanksgiving sides or monetary donations,” said McMahon.

For Families who receive a turkey, they say it means so much. Debra Thivault-Cross has experienced homelessness since 2003, but this year she finally got her own apartment. Every year she signs up to get a Thanksgiving Turkey.

"This turkey means everything this year…everything because I can finally cook it," said Thivault-Cross Each year, during the holidays Feeding Chittenden also collects monetary donations. So far they have raised $149,000. However, they will be collecting monetary donations until the end of the year