Feeding Chittenden is asking for your help this Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, VT- With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Feeding Chittenden, formally known as the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf is asking for the communities help to reach their goal with their annual Turkey Round-up. They are looking to provide 4,500 turkeys for food insecure families in Chittenden County.

“As the weather gets colder, some people are having to decide between paying their rent, their utilities, and medical bills and putting food on the table, “said Community Engagement Manager Anna McMahon.

Every year about 12,000 people go through the food pantry at Feeding Chittenden. According to the Director Rob Meehan, Feeding Chittenden has recently seen a 30% increase of people that are in need of food around the county.

“Thanksgiving is so much fun to bring family and friends together and unfortunately for a lot of families who struggle to put food on their table, this can be a challenging time,” said Meehan.

Meehan encourages the community to donate because it is way to give back and be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“What we also try and provide to the community is an opportunity to give and we are proud of that. So, people come together and it’s really Vermonters helping Vermonters in the true sense,” said Meehan.

If you can’t bring a turkey, Feeding Chittenden is also looking for $25 donations. A $25 donation can feed a family on Thanksgiving and will also help Feeding Chittenden buy turkeys in bulk.

Hours for Donors and Community Supporters:

Donation Drop-off Hours:

November 13th – from 9 am – 7 pm

November 14th-15th and the 18th-19th – from 9 am – 4 pm

November 20th – 22nd – from 9 am – 6 pm

November 23rd – 24th – from 10 am – 4 pm

November 25th – 27th – from 9 am – 4 pm

Hours for Community Members Seeking Food Assistance:

Turkey Give-Away Days:

November 14th from 10 am – 4 pm

November 15th and 18th-19th – from 9 am – 4 pm

November 20th – 22nd – from 9 am – 6 pm

November 23rd – 24th – from 10 am – 4pm

November 25th – 27th – from 9 am – 4pm

Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Food Shelf:

Wednesday, November 27th at 1:00 pm