Feeding Chittenden is preparing Thanksgiving meals to-go

There is only one more day until Thanksgiving, and Feeding Chittenden has been working hard to provide enough meals to feed 3,5000 families in Chittenden County. Due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, community members were encouraged to make online donations this year. Online contributions to Feeding Chittenden is the safest way to help a family in need and a $25 donation helps feed a family of four.

Volunteers spent Wednesday morning cooking and preparing Thanksgiving meals to-go. The meals will be provided at Feeding Chittenden on Wednesday, November 25th at 10 a.m. for pick-up.

Donors can still drop off turkeys or other Thanksgiving fixings or donations at 228 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington.