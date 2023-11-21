Burlington, VT- A Vermont organization fighting food insecurity is gearing up to help those in need enjoy a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.

Feeding Chittenden was working ahead of time Tuesday night to make sure everything was set for people to pick up a free Thanksgiving meal to celebrate the holiday season.

The chefs at Feeding Chittenden, busy at work ahead of the organization’s Thanksgiving meal, said many people take their food for granted.

Jon Barzensky, a Chef Instructor at the Community Kitchen Academy, said, “It’s great to be able to support our clients that come in on a daily basis and members who don’t but sometimes don’t come out.”

Like previous years, Feeding Chittenden will partner with the Community Kitchen Academy, a culinary training program for those who want to serve those in need.

Anna McMahon, Feeding Chittenden’s Associate Director, said, “A lot of our community kitchen academy students have experienced homelessness themselves.”

One of those students, Orlando Pacheco, spoke about his experience of being homeless from a young age.

“I’m not even going to cry,” Pachecho said, “you know why I feel happy. All my life I live in the street. 8 years old, or 9 years old, my family left me in Puerto Rico and go to New York. I make it all my life in the street.”

But, Pacheco has found fulfillment paying it forward as a cook at Feeding Chittenden.

Pacheco said, “I want to be a chef, I put this on and now I feel happy! You can make food for many people in the world. I bring it to people in the street, I go to city hall, I bring food to people there. This is my life in Vermont and I don’t want to change that.”

The organization provides food to close to 250 families on average daily, but officials are expecting that number to rise to 400 families for their Thanksgiving meal.

Feeding Chittenden’s Holidays without Hunger campaign is underway and will go through Thanksgiving, until the end of the year. Their goal is to feed 10,000 families, they’re currently at 3,00 families. Officials say a donation of just $25 feeds a family of four. You can make a difference by dropping off food at their location on North Winooski Ave, or by making a donation at this link here.