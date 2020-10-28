Feeding Chittenden welcomes new specialist

Feeding Chittenden announced it’s newest addition to their organization, a Stewardship Specialist.

The main goals of this position are to engage with the community, get others involved through volunteering, as well as manage the organizations online platforms.

New Stewardship Specialist, Linden Trimmer said it’s important for her to help give back to the community.

“The fact that I am able to help give back to this community that has given so much to me and so much to so many people it’s so exciting to know that I’m now part of this team more permanently. Hunger is a major issue here in Chittenden county there’s more than 20,000 people that are hungry,” said Trimmer.

Feeding Chittenden works to help lower food insecurity through programs such as food pantries, homebound delivery, soup kitchens, culinary job training and The Good Food Truck.