FEMA assesses storm damage for federal money

The Federal Emergency Management agency (FEMA), had crews on the ground starting Tuesday 11/5 to assess widespread damage caused by the storm on Halloween night.

The state is looking to get federal money to help recoup the costs associated with repairing and rebuilding infrastructure. To do this, the Vermont Emergency Management Director requested a Preliminary Damage Assessment that will determine if the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration.

FEMA officials began in Lamoille County on Tuesday. Throughout three days they will be going to visit damage in Lamoille, Addison, Chittendon, Franklin, Orange, Orleans, and Washington County.

“We are basically here now with our partners from the cities and towns validating that there’s been damage and that it meets the thresholds for FEMA to come in and give them assistance,” said Bill Leary an Emergency Program Specialist with FEMA.

The declaration would allow communities in counties with damage to receive 75% reimbursement from the federal government for any recovery costs associated with the storm. This includes damage to roads, public buildings, fallen trees, debris removal, and other public costs caused by the storm.

To qualify for the funds, the state has to prove at least $1 million in emergency response and public infrastructure costs. Each individual county has to show damage and recovery costs of $3.78 per capita.

After the first day of assessments, FEMA told Local 22 and 44 news that it is still hard to tell if the state qualifies.

“There were several large sites that would be considered substantial damage, but we haven’t done enough yet to validate the overall cost.”

In a statement from Vermont Emergency Management, officials said they estimated around $3 million in damage.

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, crews from FEMA will continue to evaluate the damage. FEMA officials will go back to their offices to validate costs to come up with formal figures. Once FEMA determines if the state has qualified, Governor Phil Scott can then formally request an official disaster declaration.

Vermont Emergency Management say Individual homeowners can report damage to insurance companies and to Vermont 2-1-1.