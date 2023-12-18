Montpelier, VT- Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency say the plan to build temporary housing in Montpelier for people displaced by the July floods is no longer needed.

According to a press release from FEMA, 22 families will be housed in mobile homes placed on private property, or in existing mobile home parks, rather than the site of the former Montpelier Elks Country Club. Officials say this will expedite the process and let the families move in much earlier because they don’t have to wait for infrastructure construction to be finished at the group site.

Officials were initially hoping to start construction on the site in mid-December and had begun bidding for contractors in the last week of November. As recently as last Wednesday, Dec. 13, Gov. Scott said he was confident the project would begin construction in his weekly press conference.

As of Dec. 15, FEMA has approved $22.8 million for Vermonters through housing assistance, including $3.7 million in rental assistance for 1,595 households.

City officials in Montpelier did not immediately respond to requests for comment on how this may impact the city’s plans to build more permanent housing on the site, or how the lease between FEMA and the city will be affected.