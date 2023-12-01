Montpelier, VT- Construction on the infrastructure required for a group of mobile homes meant to house Vermonters displaced by the July floods could start in mid-December, but the actual trailers will arrive later, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesperson.

The location of the 20 mobile homes, the old Montpelier Elks Country Club, was officially approved the last week of November, and bidding for contractors is now underway, according to FEMA spokesperson BrianaSummer Fenton. Once the contractors are selected, they’ll be able to bypass certain state and local regulations to speed up the process, after Gov. Scott announced a temporary lift on those regulations.

Construction is slated to begin in mid-December, but the mobile homes themselves won’t arrive until the site is ready, which could be 30 to 60 days after construction begins, meaning sometime between mid-January and February.

Chief Recovery Officer Doug Farnham said while the trailers arriving will mark a milestone in the project, preparing utilities before their arrival is a much more significant step.

“I would say as far as the physical trailers arriving, that’s still a little bit in the ‘to be determined’ category’,” Farnham said, “I think the last step of hooking them up is very visually important to everyone but you know, the getting the water and sewer and everything connected is actually going to be a lot more important.”

Fenton said for a homeowner to qualify for housing in one of the trailers they needed a FEMA-verified loss of $12 per square foot, and a renter’s unit needed to sustain major damage or be destroyed to be eligible. They also need to continue working on their housing plan by making efforts to repair damage or find more permanent housing.

Fenton said, “About 64% of those who have met this criteria have found adequate housing or were able to return to their damaged homes. The number of households can always be subjected to change but we have about 25 households interested in pursuing this housing solution.”

FEMA has been in contact with the households interested in being housed and has been updating them through the process, according to Fenton.

Fenton said the households that have found other options are either staying in temporary shelters or staying with family and friends, and some of them are being housed by the state’s general assistance housing program.

According to Farnham, the number of households interested in the housing option was much higher this summer, closer to 250 households.

Farnham said, “We do continually ask FEMA questions about why 250 households were eligible in the start, why statewide only about 30 to 40 households are participating at this point, and usually the answer is ‘well they found another place to live or they’re living with family’. So we have been making sure people are taking advantage of the program if they were eligible.”

For the households that can find a place to rent, which Farnham acknowledged is difficult due to a housing shortage, they can get rental assistance from FEMA for up to 18 months, or through January 2025.

Once households move into the trailers, they’ll also have 18 months to secure more permanent housing and FEMA will pay for essential expenses such as electricity, sewer, and trash, but not cable or internet.

Once the trailers are no longer necessary, the city of Montpelier has plans to turn the site into more permanent housing.