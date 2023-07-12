BARRE, VT – The Federal Emergency Management Agency got up close and personal with the whole Green Mountain State on Wednesday to see just how impactful the flooding the last few days has been. Just after noon, they conducted an aerial assessment of the statewide damage.

Phil Scott and Vermont’s federal delegation joined FEMA for a local disaster assessment in Barre at 2 p.m. where they spoke to local landlords and tenants that were affected.

“We are now living through the worst natural disaster to impact the state of Vermont since 1927,” Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, said.

As many in the Green Mountain State start to fight back against that disaster, pumping their basements and excavating mud from their lawns and driveways, local health and safety officials say safety is a top priority.

“Regardless of our river levels, our waterways are not safe right now,” said Jennifer Morrison, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. “Our currents are fast and there is a tremendous amount of debris.”

Rescue missions are still ongoing, and the Department of Public Safety tipped their cap to local crews, saying there have been no deaths as a result of the flood. Transportation officials gave their own good news, saying most of the infrastructure built since Tropical Storm Irene has held up.

“We are looking to do things like that to create a wider opening for debris and more water to pass through bridges,” said Joe Flynn, Vermont’s Agency of Transportation secretary.

Infrastructure in other areas wasn’t as resilient. Governor Phil Scott and the state’s federal delegation made their way down second street in barre for that local assessment Wednesday afternoon. They witnessed the aftermath of the tragedy that struck Scott’s hometown.

“These folks were struggling before to try to make ends meet and live their lives, getting to work every day,” Scott said. “This put more burden on them.”

Joining Scott was FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who has been in Vermont since Monday. Her team has helped coordinate rescue crews and provide other resources. While they are still in assessment mode, Criswell had an important message for those affected.

“Get out and start cleaning up, but document,” Criswell said. “Take pictures, write down what happened for when you work with your insurance adjustors and if and when the conditional FEMA programs are turned on.”

Barre’s mayor and other city leaders stopped by to hear the needs of those hurting, and local landlords say they are working with home heating and electrical companies to expedite the recovery.

“We’re putting an inventory list together because I’m sure there is going to be a long waiting list,” said Tim Jarvis, who owns 56 rental units in barre city.

To help those like Jarvis, Sanders said he is going to fight to hold insurance companies accountable.

“We’re going to watch that very closely and if anyone has any issues give us a ring,” he said.

FEMA says the amount of money coming to the state depends on these assessments. They have not made any final decisions. They will be deploying rescue crews, food, water and other resources until further notice.