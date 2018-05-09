South Burlington police continue searching for 36-year old Leroy Headley, the man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in South Burlington, nearly a week ago.
Police Chief Trevor Whipple says there have been few leads.
He says a South Burlington officer was in Rhode Island for training and talked with some of Headley’s relatives in the Falmouth, MA area Tuesday.
According to the officer the family has been cooperative.
Whipple says the family has not heard from Headly since the initial call last Thursday.
Headley is wanted for second-degree murder for killing 33-year-old Anette Lumumba.
Few leads in search for Leroy Headly
