It’s a mild and muggy start to our 4th of July with temperatures in the 60s/70s alongside a batch of exiting showers and patchy, dense fog. Take it easy for any early travel plans and make it a point to dress in some lighter/more comfortable clothing because it’s going to be a hot and muggy day ahead.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the mid 80s with dew point temps near 70. The combination of high heat, humidity, and an exiting system will likely result in the opportunity for an additional shower/downpour/thunderstorm this afternoon. However, they will be brief and short-lived so don’t go canceling that outdoor cookout. Fireworks shows this evening look dry all as lows slowly dip to near 70; an uncomfortable night of sleeping weather, for sure.

Wednesday. temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees making for a hot and muggy day. Our midweek forecast will also feature partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and a pop-up, afternoon shower/downpour/thunderstorm.