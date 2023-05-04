An area of low pressure and its trailing trough continue to dip south this morning. It has resulted in continued cloudiness and a few isolated showers for the morning drive. Otherwise, temps are in the 40s to kick off our day.

The afternoon will feature highs in the lower/middle 50s, mostly cloudy skies, and additional spotty showers. In between the showers, you may notice a break or two of sunshine along with a cool, north breeze of 5-15 mph. Overnight, leftover drizzle and patchy fog are likely with lows near 40 degrees.

Friday’s forecast will offer up a stray shower chance across southern Vermont, but generally speaking, decreasing clouds will lead to a better day overall. Temps will hover around 60 degrees Friday afternoon with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies returning by sunset.