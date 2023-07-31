Good Monday morning, friends. We’re monitoring a cold front set to swing through this afternoon, but running out ahead of it are a few showers across northern Vermont and southern Quebec. Otherwise, it’s another round of patchy fog in the Upper Valley with temps in the 50s/60s all around.

Our afternoon will showcase temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will also be some scattered showers to dodge through at least sunset so the umbrella will be needed on standby. Overnight, showers exit and skies gradually clear with patchy fog developing by daybreak Tuesday. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Temps will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and the return of an additional shower chance. Tuesday will be drier than today and just as comfortable, too.