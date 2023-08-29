Good Tuesday morning, friends! It’s a partly to mostly cloudy morning with temps in the 60s alongside a few sprinkles and showers. There’s also some patchy, dense fog to battle through across southern Vermont and the Upper Valley.

Additional, isolated showers are likely this afternoon with temps rising into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Southerly winds will average 5-15 mph. This evening through the overnight, lows will land in the mid 60s as a cold front approaches from the west and a coastal low from the south.

That cold front will combine energies with our coastal low resulting in scattered showers and heavy downpours first thing Wednesday morning. There may also be some embedded thunderstorm action.

Behind the front for Wednesday afternoon, north winds take hold and help to dry out some of the air. We’ll be left with a few stray showers by the end of the day with rainfall totals of 0.5″ to 1.5″+.