Good Tuesday morning, friends. It’s a foggy, cloudy, and cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Make sure you have the low beams on and ready to go for the morning drive. Otherwise, we have a light north to southwest breeze taking hold for the day.

Our afternoon will feature breaks of sunshine, a few additional showers, and highs in the upper 70s. The extra moisture in the forecast today will also mean a slightly muggier day than yesterday. Clouds will continue to fill in overnight ahead of a new cold front for midweek. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

That new, midweek boundary will arrive first thing Wednesday morning with scattered showers. Those showers will evolve into a steadier, and at times, heavier rainfall into the afternoon. Highs will manage the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rainfall totals will average 0.5″ to 1″+ through the end of Wednesday. Flash flooding does not look likely as of now because it’s a progressive system, but you will want to take it extra easy on what could be ponded/puddled up roads Wednesday afternoon.