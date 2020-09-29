Fines could be coming to Battery Park protesters; NAACP says it will cover them

The Vermont branch of the NAACP said Tuesday that it would pay any fines and fees for non-violent protest after Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the city will begin issuing citations to protesters occupying Battery Park.

Protests over racial justice have entered their second month in Burlington. Tabitha Moore, the Rutland-area NAACP president, said the organization will “ensure that those seeking justice in Battery Park will neither be intimidated nor impeded by laws designed to maintain compliance through monetary threats”.

Protestors are demanding the firings of three Burlington police officers — Cory Campbell, Joseph Corrow, and Jason Bellavance. Bellavance reached a separation agreement with B.P.D earlier this month.