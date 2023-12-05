Irasburg, VT- Flames are still burning as of Tuesday evening in Irasburg, as the propane tanker that crashed into the Black River Monday morning is still leaking into the waterway.

Irasburg Frie Chief Robin Beaton says crews are trying to let the gas burn off, and they’re keeping their eyes on the blaze around the clock.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday, and engulfed the bridge and truck in flames.

“We figured there’s about 7,000 gallons of liquid in there right now,” Beaton said, “it started off at 10,000.”

Beaton went on to explain that crews are letting the gas burn in order to empty the tank, making it safer to get the truck out of the water.

Crews are concerned about the integrity of the bridge once the flames have burnt out.

The bridge suffered serious damage in the explosion and fire. Beaton said, “The bridge beams, we’re finding that three of them are bent and distorted, so we have a pretty good feeling the bridge is no good now.”

Meanwhile, Hailie Chilafoux and her family, who live across the street from the crash site, are still evacuated from their home and staying in a hotel.

Chilafoux’s mother was the first to call 911 after waking up to the noise of the crash.

“My bedroom window faces the bridge, so we heard this screeching,” said Chilafoux, “which would have been the truck hitting the guardrail, and then we heard this huge explosion, which honestly is something you really on think about hearing in a movie.”

Chilafoux described the experience as surreal for her and her family. She said, “My dad was like ‘What was that’ and I looked out my window, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh the bridge is on fire!’ That’s all you could see, flames were coming underneath the bridge, overtop the bridge, the flames were flaking the power lines.”

Chilafoux says she didn’t have time to think about grabbing any belongings from their home as her family of 6 rushed to evacuate, and she went to check on the driver.

“I threw on my boots, I actually went out in exactly what I’m wearing now,” Chilafoux said, “I still haven’t been able to change. I just ran out and I started yelling, ‘Hello, is anyone there, can anyone hear me,’ and at that time the diver was my number one priority because we didn’t even know if he made it out.”

Thankfully, the driver, Casey Mcquade, 44, made it out uninjured.

Now, Chilafoux and her family are worried about the condition of their house. She says the power went out, and they’re not sure if the pipes will freeze. Chilafoux said, “We can’t go home, we have a guinea pig at home right now, so we’re hoping that he’s going to be okay.”

Chilafoux is thankful the rest of her family was able to get out.

Chief Beaton says the risk of further explosions has diminished Tuesday afternoon, and fire crews will stay in the area for the next few days, saying everything should be, “back to normal by the end of the week.”

But, Beaton said it could be another one to two days for the propane to burn off and the flames go out. Meanwhile, crews are working on getting a temporary bridge installed to allow for one lane of traffic.

The American Red Cross emergency shelter that opened in the Irasburg Town Hall on Monday has been put on standby because they say none of the evacuees need its services.

Route 14 between Route 58 and US-5 remains closed, and the evacuation radius has been decreased from a mile within the crash, to just over half a mile.