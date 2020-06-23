Fire damages family-owned restaurant in New Haven

New Haven, VT – Just days after announcing new business hours, Tourturelle Restaurant in New Haven caught on fire early Friday morning. New Haven Fire Department quickly put out the flames and already, plans are in place to rebuild the French-themed venue.

Tourturelle has been serving New Haven residents for over a decade. The Snell family owns and operates the restaurant and inn. Tourturelle’s co-owner Christine Snell said she felt like she was living a nightmare.

Chief Alan Mayer from the New Haven Police Department said it didn’t take long to put out the fire. It’s still too early to determine the cause of the fire but the restaurant’s interior was covered in soot.

“The kitchen area is pretty well charred. Pretty much everything in the kitchen, I believe, is all destroyed,” said Mayer.

The fire came just as the farm-to-table restaurant started to reopen but the family is now forced to cancel the weddings and holiday gatherings they had planned.

“With the views that we have here, a lot more people were asking about weddings. So we built onto our venue, which was semi pre-existing, and our wedding business has actually been really good,” said Tourturelle chef and owner Bill Snell.

The Snell family let their customers know on social they’ll be closed until further notice. And dozens of customers replied with their support.

“The community has been very supportive during the past few months. I feel very blessed to be a part of this community,” said Christine.

It will be another 7-9 months before the venue can fully reopen. Tourturelle is a community favorite in Haven and residents have made it known that they look forward to dining there as soon as it can reopen.