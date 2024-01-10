Ferrisburgh, VT- The Vergennes Fire Department responded to a house fire in Ferrisburgh that destroyed the home, killed three dogs, and sent two people to the hospital for smoke inhalation on Sat, Jan. 6. According to reporting from the Addison Independent, the home belonged to Mount Abraham Union High School Principal Shannon Warden.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the house around 7:21 pm but when they arrived the fire had grown and could be seen on two of the home’s three stories. Crews were able to put the fire out but not before the Wardens’ dogs had passed away.

At 5:30 am on Sunday, the Vergennes Fire Dept. had to return to the same address because the fire had rekindled. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the flames had already destroyed the home the night before, according to a press release from the fire department. Investigators say the fire started due to a short in the main electrical service between the meter and the panel.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Warden wrote, “As the shock waxes and wanes, I’m coming to the realization that I have lost a lifetime of memories, belongings and the pride I had in buying my first home independently.”

A GoFundMe launched by Warden’s sister, Donna Warden Gerhart, had collected over $18,500 as of Wednesday afternoon, with a goal of raising $25,000. “All she has left is the clothing she was wearing,” Gerhart wrote, “Please help her get back on her feet. It will be immensely appreciated.”