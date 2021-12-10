WILLISTON, Vt. – A Williston family was left without a home Friday evening after it was destroyed in a fire that had at least half a dozen departments on scene.

After several hours battling the blaze under tough circumstances, it is now under control and everyone is safe. When firefighters arrived on scene down the long dirt driveway, they knew there was a challenge ahead.

“Fire showing from three sides on arrival, and the fire was well advanced,” said Williston Fire Chief Aaron Collette. “Minimal crew staffing when we got here… Kind of overwhelmed with the fire and the amount of work we had to do.”

Just after 4 pm Friday afternoon, Chief Collette and four of his firefighters arrived at 14 Horseshoe Road to find a fire that was already out of control. Several hours in, firefighters from at least half a dozen local departments were lined up half a mile down the road trying to maintain a steady supply of water with limited resources.

“Unfortunately, the location of the fire being on a dead-end road with limited access proved challenging for us, you can see by the number of fire apparatus up the street,” Collette said. “It’s a single way in and a single way out so we had to shuffle some of our apparatus.”

It was a blaze that took 33 firefighters to handle, and eventually they were able to make some progress.

“We’ve got aerial ladder in operation using a massive stream to try to cool it down,” Collette said.

But unfortunately, there was no hope in stopping the fire – the main priority became ensuring everyone was safe.

“No injuries to report, we do have some pets that are unaccounted for at this point,” Collette said. “I believe five people are without a home right now.”