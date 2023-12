Burlington, VT – Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire around 4 a.m. Thursday at a homeless encampment near Battery Park.

Firefighters said they extinguished the fire, which had spread to nearby vegetation. An occupant in the encampment was taken into custody by police for multiple warrants. One person in the area refused care.

An investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, call the Burlington Fire Department at 802-864-5577.