Basement house fire in Milton

According to Georgia’s Fire Chief, a fire broke out Wednesday morning at a house on Fontaine Drive in Milton. The fire was caused by a heater malfunction in the basement. The chief says the owner was home when the fire started and immediately called for help.

Chief Baker said, “9-1-1 was called fairly quickly early on in to the incident, which had a lot to do with how quickly we were able to get the fire under control because it was still fairly contained within the building.”

Everyone made it out safely and the two cats that were originally reported missing have been found. The chief says no one is injured but there is significant smoke damage in the basement.