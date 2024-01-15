Plattsburgh, NY- A bus fire led to parts of I-87 being shut down as police and fire crews responded Monday afternoon.

The fire started in the northbound lanes around noon. A spokesperson for Clinton County Emergency Services says the bus was being towed at the time of the fire and nobody was on board.

Mike Ogulnick, a public relations manager with Greyhound, confirmed that there were no passengers and no injuries. Ogulnick said the bus was destroyed in the fire and is being considered a total loss.

New York State Police and the Plattsburgh Fire Department did not immediately respond to questions regarding the fire.

This is the second incident involving a passenger bus on I-87 in the past two weeks. On January 5, a Flixbus crashed and rolled over in Lake George. One person was killed and two more were hurt in that crash. Flixbus acquired Greyhound in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.