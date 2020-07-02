Fire under investigation at vacant home in Georgia

A fire at a vacant home in Georgia is under investigation. Traffic was delayed Thursday afternoon along Route 7 as crews worked to put out the flames.

You could call it a case of lucky timing because Georgia Fire Chief Keith Baker was at home just across the field, he’s the one who called it in.

“I could see smoke from my house that didn’t look quite right,” Chief Baker said. “So I came over to see what was going on and found the house on fire.”

While the Georgia Fire Department was able to respond swiftly, with assistance from St Albans Town Fire and Milton Fire Department, the home has been heavily damaged. Chief Baker said the fire appears to have started in the lower left corner of the house and completely burned through the second floor. It sits about a quarter mile away from the road.

Firefighters and investigators were seen making several trips in and out of the home, tossing debris, and scooping through the rubble. Since the home isn’t currently occupied, there were no injuries and no witnesses, which leaves the big question of how the fire could have begun.

“That’s what we’re trying to determine,” Chief Baker said. “We have the fire investigator come any time there’s a house or building fire but that’s kind of why they’re here to help determine what might have caused it at this point.”

Vermont State Police was also on scene to help guide and control traffic around the area.