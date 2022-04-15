ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. – An apartment fire in Essex Junction had several local departments on scene Friday evening, and a quick response helped crews limit its impact.

It happened just after 8 pm at a building on Railroad Street near Five Corners. Essex Town Fire happened to be on a nearby call and arrived at the scene within four minutes.

Lt. Richard Smith of the Essex Junction Fire Department said the building included three apartments and a business.

“We found a kitchen that was fully involved on fire when we came into the structure, and that had spread to the attic space,” Smith said. “Crews were able to stop the fire in that one apartment, but that whole apartment is a loss at this point.”

Smith said it appears the fire started in the kitchen while someone was cooking, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.