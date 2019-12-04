Firefighters urge public to be careful this winter after a house fire in Champlain

CHAMPLAIN, NY- Multiple Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in Dubois Road in Champlain New York.

Justin Spring and his brothers were working in their garage when he started to smell smoke. He went inside and saw some smoke downstairs but black smoke upstairs. He then went to his room where he noticed the flames.

“The wall was on fire and it was glowing over there but it was thick smoke like where you hold your breath and you don’t want to breathe in it,” said Spring.

After trying to get some of the fire out on their own, it got too big for them to handle and they needed to call 9-1-1.

The Champlain Fire Department and Spring believe the source of the fire was an electric heater.

“At 9 am we got a dispatch to 483 Dubious Road and upon arrival we did find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second story. The people that reside in the home stated they had an electric heater plugged in that outlet and they said they had flipped a breaker and turned it back on so we think that may be the source,” said Champlain Fire First Assistance Fire Chief Tom Lefebvre.

“When I went up there the only thing I saw was the flames in the wall and the power strip was melted right to the floor.” said Spring.

Lefebvre says it’s important to be aware and check on the different heating sources you use in the winter because fires like these happen too often during the season.

“We have seen an increase in calls from heat sources that these heat sources are starting to run and their having issues and a lot of them could probably be prevented from just having things serviced,” said Lefebvre.

Over the years, The Champlain Fire Department has seen an increase in house fires related to heating and Lefebvre say they can be easily avoided if people are aware and servicing their heating sources.

Officials want to make sure that people check their sources and don’t have too many things connected to a breaker.