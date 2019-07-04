Fireworks can be traumatic for pets. Tips to keep them calm

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The loud booming of fireworks can be traumatic for pets.

Dr. Mallory Sullivan of Burlington Emergency Veterinary Hospital gave tips on keeping pets calm during fireworks.

She recommended keeping pets inside during fireworks, and sitting beside them to keep them calm.

“If they do go outside, definitely don’t leave them in the car since it’s really hot out this week, and use leashes because sometimes they run away if they get spooked from the fireworks. I definitely recommend keeping pets inside their safe places,” said Sullivan.

She also suggested that if those methods aren’t enough to calm your pet, to talk to your primary care veterinarian about possible medications to calm your dog.