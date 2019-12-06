Vermont’s first axe-throwing contest benefits breast cancer research

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The American Cancer Society teamed up with Burly Axe Throwing to raise more than $2,500 for the fight against breast cancer.

Several teams — including two from the Burlington Police Department — participated in the event, which Local 22 & Local 44 helped organize. A team of swimmers from the University of Vermont and local business owners also competed.

All told, the teams exceeded the goal of $2,000 — raising more than $2,600 for the American Cancer Society. Heather Winther with the American Cancer Society said it was a unique event for an important cause.

“It’s exciting to find something that’s new and different to also use as an opportunity to talk about something that’s very difficult,” Winther said. “Sometimes, people aren’t necessarily comfortable talking about cancer so we combined that with something that’s new and exciting so we can demystify things.”

Prizes were awarded for best dressed and top fundraising teams, as well as for the overall competition winner.